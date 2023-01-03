Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $112.34 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $112.34 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011709 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
