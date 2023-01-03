Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Shares of COWN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. 11,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,425. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

