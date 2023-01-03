Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

