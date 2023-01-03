Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CRBP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 35,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,358. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

