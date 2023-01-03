Constellation Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,641.89 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $90.51 million and $218,641.89 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00463441 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.95 or 0.02247072 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.10 or 0.29655455 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
