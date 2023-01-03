Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.5% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 229,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,937,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $353.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average of $358.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

