Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

