CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 6,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.12%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

