Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.98) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.45) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.89) to €9.80 ($10.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Tuesday. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

