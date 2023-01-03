CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of CLGN remained flat at $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 764 shares of the stock were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

