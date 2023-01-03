Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 7,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,171. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.