Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.11 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,186.30 or 0.07124387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $761.12 million and $4.11 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

