Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 4,133,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,883,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

