Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,845. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

