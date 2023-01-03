Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 161,686 shares.The stock last traded at $65.42 and had previously closed at $67.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $207,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

