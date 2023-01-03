CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.46. CNX Resources shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 6,302 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,068,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 856,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.