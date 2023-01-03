CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,732. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

