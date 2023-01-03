CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 123.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CNA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $42.28. 5,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,292. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

