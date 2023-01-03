Clover Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,723.76 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and $60,723.76 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

