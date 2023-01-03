Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $238.81. 56,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.