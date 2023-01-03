Close Asset Management Ltd Has $160,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. 98,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,103. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

