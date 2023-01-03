Clime Capital Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAM)

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 69.51.

Insider Transactions at Clime Capital

In other news, insider John Abernethy acquired 35,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,210.00 ($19,190.48). Over the last three months, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $90,045.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

