Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 39,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,117,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

