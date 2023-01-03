Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $10.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.45. 32,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.64.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

