Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 615,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.