China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
