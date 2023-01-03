China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth about $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. As a group, analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

