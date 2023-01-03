China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,611,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 24,160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.8 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CICHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.