China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,611,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 24,160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.8 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.