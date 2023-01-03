Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.01.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

