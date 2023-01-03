Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 884,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.90. 26,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.