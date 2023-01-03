Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,867.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 61,975 shares of company stock worth $481,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

