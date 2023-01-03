Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of Cepton stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,517. Cepton has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Stories

