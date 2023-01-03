Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

