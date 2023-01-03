CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 158.28 ($1.91), with a volume of 878920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.88).

Specifically, insider Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,072.29). In the last quarter, insiders bought 890,806 shares of company stock valued at $118,530,239.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CentralNic Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,276.03.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

