Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 145,573 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

