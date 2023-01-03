Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CLRB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

