Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.9 %
CLRB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.