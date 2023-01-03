Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 4.9 %

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

