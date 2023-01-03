Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3,947.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. 7,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.