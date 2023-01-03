CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0753 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.71 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228871 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07491561 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,759,783.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.