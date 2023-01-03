CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBRE traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,258. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.