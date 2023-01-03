CBET Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00463645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.02230223 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.04 or 0.29668517 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

