Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 542,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 5,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

