Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
