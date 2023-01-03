Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 328,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,867. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

