Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $12.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.72.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

