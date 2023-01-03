Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 8.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 65,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,207,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on CANO shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

