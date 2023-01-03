Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 45293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Trading Up 6.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.