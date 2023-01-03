Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.18 and last traded at C$24.08. Approximately 243,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 377,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.81.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

