Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,682. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

