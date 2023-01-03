Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 10.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

